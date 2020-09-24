Box: Summit 4, Borgia 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Summit
|1-0
|0-0
|4/4
|3/3
|Borgia
|6-4
|1-3
|46/46
|30/30
|Summit
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Natalie Stilwell (#3, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Skylar Zentner (#5, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Camryn Kessler (#7, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chloe Rhine (#1, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Davis (#8, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
