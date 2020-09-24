 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 4, Borgia 3
12345678RHE
Summit00000000491
Borgia00000000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Summit1-00-04/43/3
Borgia6-41-346/4630/30

SummitABRHRBI2B3BHR
Natalie Stilwell (#3, Jr.)4221100
Skylar Zentner (#5, Fr.)4120100
Camryn Kessler (#7, Jr.)4111001
Chloe Rhine (#1, Jr.)4020000
Allison Davis (#8, Sr.)4021000

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

