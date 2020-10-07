 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 10, Francis Howell 0
Box: Timberland 10, Francis Howell 0

RHE
Francis Howell000
Timberland10111

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell3-143-882/5151/9
Timberland10-93-6146/9119/7

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)4234003
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)4221000
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)4223100
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)1210000
Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)3120100
Aleah Sage (#2, P, Jr.)1110000

