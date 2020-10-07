Box: Timberland 10, Francis Howell 0

|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|10
|11
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell
|3-14
|3-8
|82/5
|151/9
|Timberland
|10-9
|3-6
|146/9
|119/7
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Aleah Sage (#2, P, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
