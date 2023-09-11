|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Timberland
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|10
|11
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8-4
|3-1
|108/9
|56/5
|Timberland
|7-4
|1-1
|61/5
|41/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (Sr.)
|4
|4
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Paityn Slezak (So.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Silver (Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gracie Miller (Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kenley Kitson (#9, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Thomas (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Walkenhorst (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kyla Humphrey (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0