Box: Timberland 11, Fort Zumwalt West 1
12345RHE
Fort Zumwalt West00010100
Timberland1604011100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West11-46-2105/784/6
Timberland9-72-6122/898/7

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)3224001
Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)2223001
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)0200000
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)2122100
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)3110000
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)3111000
Ryen Ehling (#5, 1B, Sr.)2100000
Delanie McDaniel (#14, OF, Jr.)0100000
Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)3010000
Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)2010000

