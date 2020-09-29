Box: Timberland 11, Fort Zumwalt West 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Timberland
|1
|6
|0
|4
|0
|11
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11-4
|6-2
|105/7
|84/6
|Timberland
|9-7
|2-6
|122/8
|98/7
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryen Ehling (#5, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delanie McDaniel (#14, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
