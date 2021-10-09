Box: Timberland 11, Neosho 3

|1
|Timberland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|11
|15
|5
|Neosho
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|18-16
|3-7
|193/6
|164/5
|Neosho
|2-1
|0-0
|28/1
|20/1
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (#12, So.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gracie Miller (#10, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Audrey Silver (#1, So.)
|5
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Riley Walkenhorst (#9, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andie McCool (#6, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carlie Lamparter (#13, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neosho
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
