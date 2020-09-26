 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 12, St. Dominic 2
Box: Timberland 12, St. Dominic 2

12345RHE
St. Dominic20000233
Timberland930001200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Dominic7-102-193/5135/8
Timberland8-71-6111/797/6

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)2111100
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)2110100
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)2011100

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

