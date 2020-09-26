Box: Timberland 12, St. Dominic 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. Dominic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Timberland
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Dominic
|7-10
|2-1
|93/5
|135/8
|Timberland
|8-7
|1-6
|111/7
|97/6
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.