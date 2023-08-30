|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|13
|16
|4
|North Point
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|2-0
|1-0
|22/11
|9/4
|North Point
|1-1
|1-0
|22/11
|19/10
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (Sr.)
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Gracie Miller (Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Paityn Slezak (So.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Walkenhorst (Jr.)
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jolie Wallace (#3, OF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Olivia Williams (So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kenley Kitson (#9, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Libby Gauspohl (Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Thomas (So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.