 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Timberland 13, St. Charles 0
0 comments

Box: Timberland 13, St. Charles 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Timberland000000013141
St. Charles0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland6-71-691/795/7
St. Charles5-61-247/483/6

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)5332100
Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)3221000
Ryen Ehling (#5, 1B, Sr.)4210000
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)3200000
Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)3121001
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)4120000
Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)4110010
Carlie Lamparter (#13, OF, Jr.)1111010
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)3020100

St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports