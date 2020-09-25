Box: Timberland 13, St. Charles 0

|1
|Timberland
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|6-7
|1-6
|91/7
|95/7
|St. Charles
|5-6
|1-2
|47/4
|83/6
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryen Ehling (#5, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Carlie Lamparter (#13, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
