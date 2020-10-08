Box: Timberland 15, St. Dominic 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|7
|0
|0
|13
|16
|6
|Timberland
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Dominic
|11-12
|3-1
|155/7
|174/8
|Timberland
|11-9
|3-6
|161/7
|132/6
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
