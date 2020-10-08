 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 15, St. Dominic 13
12345678RHE
St. Dominic0006070013166
Timberland012630121500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Dominic11-123-1155/7174/8
Timberland11-93-6161/7132/6

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)5232000
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)4235101
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)5220000
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)5222000
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)5120100
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)4121101
Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)4111000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)4110000
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)3100000

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

