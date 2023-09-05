|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Francis Howell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|4-0
|1-0
|30/8
|10/2
|Francis Howell
|7-4
|1-1
|53/13
|19/5
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Riley Walkenhorst (Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jolie Wallace (#3, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paityn Slezak (So.)
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Thomas (So.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Libby Gauspohl (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.