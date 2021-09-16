 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Timberland 3, Francis Howell 0
0 comments

Box: Timberland 3, Francis Howell 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Francis Howell0000000000
Timberland0000000362

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell5-70-346/446/4
Timberland7-42-258/542/4

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Kuzara (#12, So.)3330010
Carlie Lamparter (#13, Sr.)3020100
Aleah Sage (#2, Sr.)2010000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/91. Marquette (6-2) was idle.2. Summit (10-0) def. Lafayette (4-5), 3-2.3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Francis Howell (5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News