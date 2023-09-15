|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Timberland
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|8-9
|1-5
|118/7
|88/5
|Timberland
|9-4
|3-1
|74/4
|43/3
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madi Thomas (#17, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jolie Wallace (#3, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gracie Miller (#18, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kyla Humphrey (#7, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Kuzara (#12, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0