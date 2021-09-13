Box: Timberland 5, Liberty (Wentzville) 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Timberland
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-5
|1-2
|54/6
|59/7
|Timberland
|6-4
|1-2
|55/6
|42/5
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.