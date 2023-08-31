|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Fatima
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fatima
|2-2
|0-0
|17/4
|16/4
|Timberland
|3-0
|1-0
|28/7
|9/2
|Fatima
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Paityn Slezak (So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Silver (Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Olivia Williams (So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gracie Miller (Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kyla Humphrey (So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Riley Walkenhorst (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0