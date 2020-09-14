Box: Timberland 6, Liberty (Wentzville) 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|4-4
|0-3
|50/6
|55/7
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-5
|0-2
|14/2
|55/7
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Stabile (#13, INF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
