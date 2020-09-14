 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 6, Liberty (Wentzville) 1
Box: Timberland 6, Liberty (Wentzville) 1

1234567RHE
Timberland1030002600
Liberty (Wentzville)0000010150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland4-40-350/655/7
Liberty (Wentzville)2-50-214/255/7

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Payden London (#6, OF, Sr.)0100000
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)3010000
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)3011100
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)3010000
Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, P, Jr.)3010000
Allison Stabile (#13, INF, Sr.)2010100

