Box: Timberland 6, Liberty (Wentzville) 4
Box: Timberland 6, Liberty (Wentzville) 4

RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)400
Timberland694

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)11-154-6165/6169/6
Timberland19-163-7199/8168/6

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Kuzara (#12, So.)4132000
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, Sr.)3121100
Gracie Miller (#10, So.)3101000
Emma Caplinger (#11, Sr.)3100000
Andie McCool (#6, Sr.)3100000
Alyana White (#3, So.)0100000
Lauren Looper (#7, Jr.)3021000
Carlie Lamparter (#13, Sr.)3011100
Ariana Finn (#4, Jr.)3010000

