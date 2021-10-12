Box: Timberland 6, Liberty (Wentzville) 4

|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4
|0
|0
|Timberland
|6
|9
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11-15
|4-6
|165/6
|169/6
|Timberland
|19-16
|3-7
|199/8
|168/6
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (#12, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gracie Miller (#10, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Caplinger (#11, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andie McCool (#6, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyana White (#3, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Looper (#7, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlie Lamparter (#13, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ariana Finn (#4, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
