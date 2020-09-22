Box: Timberland 7, Holt 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Holt
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Timberland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|6
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Holt
|4-6
|1-4
|64/6
|72/7
|Timberland
|5-6
|1-5
|77/8
|83/8
|Holt
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jarah Hoffman (#8, IF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryen Ehling (#5, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.