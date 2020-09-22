 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 7, Holt 4
123456RHE
Holt003100483
Timberland100114762

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt4-61-464/672/7
Timberland5-61-577/883/8

HoltABRHRBI2B3BHR
Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)4120000
Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)3121101
Jarah Hoffman (#8, IF, So.)3110100
Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)3110000
Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)3012100
Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)4010000

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)2211001
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)3212000
Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)3110100
Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)3111000
Ryen Ehling (#5, 1B, Sr.)3100000
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)2020000

