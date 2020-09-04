 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 8, Fort Zumwalt East 4
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt East0000000400
Timberland0000000881

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East1-30-217/433/8
Timberland3-20-141/1034/8

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)3223100
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)4132100
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)4122001
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)3110000
Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)1100000
Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)0100000
Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)1101000

