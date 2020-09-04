Box: Timberland 8, Fort Zumwalt East 4

|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-3
|0-2
|17/4
|33/8
|Timberland
|3-2
|0-1
|41/10
|34/8
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andie McCool (#6, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
