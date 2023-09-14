|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|8-7
|1-2
|90/6
|88/6
|Timberland
|8-4
|2-1
|69/5
|41/3
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Gracie Miller (Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Walkenhorst (Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ava Kuzara (Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jolie Wallace (#3, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kenley Kitson (#9, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Silver (Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Madi Thomas (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kyla Humphrey (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Libby Gauspohl (Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0