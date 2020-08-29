Box: Timberland 8, Warrenton 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|1-2
|0-0
|7/2
|18/6
|Timberland
|2-1
|0-0
|26/9
|17/6
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Aleah Sage (#2, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.