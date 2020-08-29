 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 8, Warrenton 3
Box: Timberland 8, Warrenton 3

1234567RHE
Warrenton0000000300
Timberland0000000881

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton1-20-07/218/6
Timberland2-10-026/917/6

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)3234002
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)2200000
Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Sr.)3110010
Kayden Tyler (#4, 3B, Sr.)2112001
Aleah Sage (#2, P, Jr.)3111000
Ava Kuzara (#12, OF, Fr.)1110000
Morgan Walkenhorst (#8, INF, Jr.)3010000

