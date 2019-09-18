Subscribe for 99¢
RHE
Timberland400
Fox360

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland9-35-193/744/3
Fox2-60-021/244/3

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FoxABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylie Austin (#12, Jr.)3120000
Rachel Harris (#21, Jr.)2100000
Ryleigh Pecoraro (#6, So.)1100000
Marissa Geist (#16, Fr.)3010000
Brooke Loveall (#5, So.)2011100
Hannah Underwood (#18, So.)2010100
Daleigh Cairns (#25, Fr.)3010000

