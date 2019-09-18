|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|4
|0
|0
|Fox
|3
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|9-3
|5-1
|93/7
|44/3
|Fox
|2-6
|0-0
|21/2
|44/3
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fox
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylie Austin (#12, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Harris (#21, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Pecoraro (#6, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Geist (#16, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Loveall (#5, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Underwood (#18, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Daleigh Cairns (#25, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0