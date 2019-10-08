Red October special: Subscribe now
1234567RHE
Timberland163302015183
Liberty (Wentzville)2103201900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland12-97-3150/7117/5
Liberty (Wentzville)5-182-8104/5194/9

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, So.)4330100
Zoe Schulte (#12, OF, Sr.)5233010
Kelly Ferguson (#7, OF, Sr.)4222000
Kayden Tyler (#4, IF, Jr.)3221100
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, IF, Jr.)1201000
Emma Caplinger (#14, IF, So.)3110000
Leah Sage (#18, IF, So.)4111000
Madison Sweeney (#2, IF, Sr.)5111010
Paula Powell (#47, OF, Jr.)1100000
Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Jr.)5044100
Lily Himmel (#11, OF, Sr.)1010100

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.