|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|15
|18
|3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|12-9
|7-3
|150/7
|117/5
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-18
|2-8
|104/5
|194/9
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, So.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Zoe Schulte (#12, OF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly Ferguson (#7, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kayden Tyler (#4, IF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ilencia Lightbody (#32, IF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Caplinger (#14, IF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Sage (#18, IF, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Sweeney (#2, IF, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Paula Powell (#47, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Jr.)
|5
|0
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Himmel (#11, OF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.