|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|13
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|0-2
|0-2
|7/4
|18/9
|Timberland
|4-1
|2-0
|54/27
|20/10
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Caplinger (#14, IF, So.)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Himmel (#11, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Sage (#18, IF, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Sweeney (#2, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Ferguson (#7, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zoe Schulte (#12, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kayden Tyler (#4, IF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0