123456RHE
Washington000000200
Timberland00000012131

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington0-20-27/418/9
Timberland4-12-054/2720/10

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Caplinger (#14, IF, So.)3312000
Lily Himmel (#11, OF, Sr.)3231000
Leah Sage (#18, IF, So.)4221000
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, So.)4200000
Jamilyn Bagby (#3, C, Jr.)4130000
Madison Sweeney (#2, IF, Sr.)4110000
Kelly Ferguson (#7, OF, Sr.)3112000
Zoe Schulte (#12, OF, Sr.)4011000
Kayden Tyler (#4, IF, Jr.)3011000

