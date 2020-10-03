Box: Tolton Catholic 4, Troy Buchanan 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Tolton Catholic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|13-5
|7-2
|147/8
|62/3
|Tolton Catholic
|15-2
|2-1
|85/5
|17/1
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolton Catholic
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
