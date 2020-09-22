 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 10, Francis Howell Central 0
Box: Troy Buchanan 10, Francis Howell Central 0

123456RHE
Troy Buchanan22320110111
Francis Howell Central000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan8-35-187/841/4
Francis Howell Central10-93-3106/1099/9

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)4221001
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)4220000
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)2211100
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)4124001
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)2121000
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3110000
Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)3012000

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

