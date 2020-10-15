 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 10, Holt 0
12345RHE
Holt00000000
Troy Buchanan3221210101

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt9-114-6116/6145/7
Troy Buchanan19-68-2204/1082/4

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)3210000
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)1212001
Emily Marsh (#28, 5-6, C, Jr.)2210000
Autumn Trower (#18, 5-6, OF, Fr.)0200000
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)2121100
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)3121000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)2024000
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3012000

