Box: Troy Buchanan 10, Smith-Cotton 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|10
|13
|0
|Smith-Cotton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|13-5
|7-2
|147/8
|62/3
|Smith-Cotton
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|10/1
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Damron (#12, 5-5, 1ST, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Smith-Cotton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
