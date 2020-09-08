Box: Troy Buchanan 11, Timberland 1

|1
|Troy Buchanan
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|6-0
|3-0
|58/10
|20/3
|Timberland
|3-3
|0-2
|42/7
|45/8
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Justus (#4, 5-4, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Wilson (#8, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
