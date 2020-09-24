Box: Troy Buchanan 12, Timberland 0

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|5-7
|1-6
|77/6
|95/8
|Troy Buchanan
|9-3
|6-1
|99/8
|41/3
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Marsh (#28, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
