Box: Troy Buchanan 12, Timberland 1
Box: Troy Buchanan 12, Timberland 1

123456RHE
Timberland000001156
Troy Buchanan01230612100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland5-71-678/695/8
Troy Buchanan9-36-199/842/4

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ilencia Lightbody (#32, OF, Sr.)2111001
Emma Caplinger (#7, P, Jr.)2020100
Bailey Broemmer (#9, P, Jr.)3010000
Audrey Silver (#1, SS, Fr.)2010000

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)4310000
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3223000
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)3222001
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)4120000
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)3123100
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)4112010
Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)2100000
Emily Marsh (#28, 5-6, C, Jr.)1100000



