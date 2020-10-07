 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 13, Palmyra 3
123456RHE
Palmyra002100300
Troy Buchanan22403213120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Palmyra2-40-134/633/6
Troy Buchanan15-58-2168/2869/12

Palmyra
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)5331100
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3221000
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)3211000
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)4132000
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3110000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)4110000
Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)3102000
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)4012000

