Box: Troy Buchanan 15, Fatima 5
Box: Troy Buchanan 15, Fatima 5

12345RHE
Troy Buchanan0237315150
Fatima00320500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan13-57-2147/862/3
Fatima2-40-035/236/2

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)4432020
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)4330000
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)4232000
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)2222000
Autumn Trower (#18, 5-6, OF, Fr.)0200000
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)4125020
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3101000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)3012000
Lily Arndt (#9, 5-6, P, So.)1011100

Fatima
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sports