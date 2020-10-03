Box: Troy Buchanan 15, Fatima 5

|1
|Troy Buchanan
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|13-5
|7-2
|147/8
|62/3
|Fatima
|2-4
|0-0
|35/2
|36/2
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Autumn Trower (#18, 5-6, OF, Fr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Arndt (#9, 5-6, P, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fatima
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
