Box: Troy Buchanan 2, Fort Zumwalt West 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|9-6
|3-2
|72/4
|45/3
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-5
|2-2
|92/6
|56/4
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
