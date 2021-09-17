 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 2, Fort Zumwalt West 0
1234567RHE
Troy Buchanan1001000250
Fort Zumwalt West0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan9-63-272/445/3
Fort Zumwalt West9-52-292/656/4

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)4120000
Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)3111001
Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)3010000
Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)3010000

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

