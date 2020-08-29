 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 3, Washington 2
Box: Troy Buchanan 3, Washington 2

1234567RHE
Washington0000002200
Troy Buchanan0001011361

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington0-30-03/111/4
Troy Buchanan3-00-028/97/2

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)0100000
Grace Justus (#4, 5-4, OF, Jr.)0100000
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)3011010
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)3010000
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3011000
Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)4011000
Bella Wilson (#8, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3010000
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)3010000

