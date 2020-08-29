Box: Troy Buchanan 3, Washington 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|0-3
|0-0
|3/1
|11/4
|Troy Buchanan
|3-0
|0-0
|28/9
|7/2
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Justus (#4, 5-4, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Wilson (#8, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
