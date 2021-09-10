 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Fatima 0
1234567RHE
Fatima0000000000
Troy Buchanan1102000491

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fatima0-10-00/04/4
Troy Buchanan7-52-262/6233/33

Fatima
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)3131000
Grace Justus (#4, OF, Sr.)3121000
Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)2110000
Reagan Berra (#2, OF, Sr.)3110010
Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)3011000
Macie Hunolt (#15, P, So.)3010000

