Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Fatima 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fatima
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fatima
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|4/4
|Troy Buchanan
|7-5
|2-2
|62/62
|33/33
|Fatima
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Justus (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.