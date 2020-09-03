 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Francis Howell Central 2
Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Francis Howell Central 2

1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central0020000200
Troy Buchanan2100100460

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central2-20-118/414/4
Troy Buchanan4-01-032/816/4

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)2110000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)3111001
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)3111001
Grace Justus (#4, 5-4, OF, Jr.)2110100
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)2011000
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3010000

