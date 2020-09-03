Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Francis Howell Central 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-2
|0-1
|18/4
|14/4
|Troy Buchanan
|4-0
|1-0
|32/8
|16/4
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Justus (#4, 5-4, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
