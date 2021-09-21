Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Francis Howell Central 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|14-5
|3-1
|118/6
|80/4
|Troy Buchanan
|10-6
|4-2
|76/4
|48/3
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sadie Laughlin (#12, OF, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Meyers (#21, OF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, P, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emmie Daniels (#14, 3rd, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.