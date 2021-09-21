 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Francis Howell Central 3
Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Francis Howell Central 3

12345678RHE
Francis Howell Central00120000300
Troy Buchanan10200001491

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central14-53-1118/680/4
Troy Buchanan10-64-276/448/3

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sadie Laughlin (#12, OF, Sr.)0200000
Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)3110000
Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)4110000
Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)3022000
Ava Meyers (#21, OF, Fr.)3010100
Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)4010000
Reagan Berra (#2, OF, Sr.)4010000
Macie Hunolt (#15, P, So.)4011000
Emmie Daniels (#14, 3rd, Fr.)3010000

