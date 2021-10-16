 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Timberland 0
Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Timberland 0

1234567RHE
Timberland0000000023
Troy Buchanan1001020440

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland20-173-7208/6173/5
Troy Buchanan21-97-3156/484/2

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Audrey Silver (#1, So.)3010000
Gracie Miller (#10, So.)3010000

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Meyers (#21, OF, Fr.)3221001
Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)3110100
Sadie Laughlin (#12, OF, Sr.)0100000
Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)2011000

