Box: Troy Buchanan 4, Timberland 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|20-17
|3-7
|208/6
|173/5
|Troy Buchanan
|21-9
|7-3
|156/4
|84/2
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Audrey Silver (#1, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gracie Miller (#10, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Meyers (#21, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sadie Laughlin (#12, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
