|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Blue Springs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Blue Springs
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|5/5
|Troy Buchanan
|13-2
|5-0
|76/76
|39/39
|Blue Springs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Macie Hunolt (#15, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Teryn Brown (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Ellee Graf (#7, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Tainter (#8, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Autumn Trower (#2, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gracie Johns (#12, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0