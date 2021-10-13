 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 5, Fort Zumwalt South 1
Box: Troy Buchanan 5, Fort Zumwalt South 1

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt South0001000100
Troy Buchanan0001220570

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South15-136-4172/6155/6
Troy Buchanan20-97-3152/584/3

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)4121100
Emmie Daniels (#14, 3rd, Fr.)3121100
Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)2111000
Autumn Trower (#20, OF, So.)3110000
Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)3111000

