Box: Troy Buchanan 5, Francis Howell Central 1

1234567RHE
Francis Howell Central1000000100
Troy Buchanan0121010591

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell Central4-21-146/825/4
Troy Buchanan6-01-048/86/1

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ellee Graf (#7, 5-8, OF)2200000
Autumn Trower (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)4110000
Mackenzie Williams (#21, 5-7, 1st, Jr.)3110000
Brynna Getz (#5, 5-8, C, So.)0100000
Emmie Daniels (#14, 5-6, 3rd, So.)3021100
Ava Meyers (#18, 5-7, 2nd, So.)3020100
Teryn Brown (#4, 5-8, OF, Jr.)3011000
Gracie Johns (#12, 5-4, C, Jr.)3011000
Bella Skibinski (#25, 5-6, 1st, Jr.)1010000

