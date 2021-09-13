Box: Troy Buchanan 6, Sullivan 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Sullivan
|6-4
|2-0
|78/8
|43/4
|Troy Buchanan
|8-5
|2-2
|68/7
|33/3
|Sullivan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace Justus (#4, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, P, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sadie Laughlin (#12, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Meyers (#21, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.