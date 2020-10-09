 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Bowling Green 0
Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Bowling Green 0

1234567RHE
Bowling Green0000000000
Troy Buchanan00002507120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bowling Green14-38-0114/756/3
Troy Buchanan17-58-2181/1174/4

Bowling Green
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)4230100
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)4211000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)4135101
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)2110010
Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)3110000
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)3010000
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3010100
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)3010000

