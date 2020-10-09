Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Bowling Green 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|7
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bowling Green
|14-3
|8-0
|114/7
|56/3
|Troy Buchanan
|17-5
|8-2
|181/11
|74/4
|Bowling Green
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
