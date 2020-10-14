Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-21
|0-10
|70/3
|248/10
|Troy Buchanan
|18-6
|8-2
|194/8
|82/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Autumn Trower (#18, 5-6, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
