Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Marquette 5
Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Marquette 5

1234567RHE
Marquette1200110500
Troy Buchanan13003007110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette2-12-020/713/4
Troy Buchanan11-47-2121/4053/18

Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3222101
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)4131000
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)2121200
Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)3112000
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)3110000
Emily Marsh (#28, 5-6, C, Jr.)0100000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)2021000

