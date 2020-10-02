Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Marquette 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|2-1
|2-0
|20/7
|13/4
|Troy Buchanan
|11-4
|7-2
|121/40
|53/18
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Marsh (#28, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
