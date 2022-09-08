Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Timberland 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|5-3
|0-2
|45/6
|40/5
|Troy Buchanan
|12-2
|3-0
|84/10
|20/2
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ellee Graf (#7, 5-8, OF)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gracie Johns (#12, 5-4, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Autumn Trower (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emmie Daniels (#14, 5-6, 3rd, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Meyers (#18, 5-7, 2nd, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brynna Getz (#5, 5-8, C, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Williams (#21, 5-7, 1st, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Skibinski (#25, 5-6, 1st, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0