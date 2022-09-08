 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 7, Timberland 5

1234567RHE
Timberland1000103500
Troy Buchanan2203000790

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland5-30-245/640/5
Troy Buchanan12-23-084/1020/2

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ellee Graf (#7, 5-8, OF)3221000
Gracie Johns (#12, 5-4, C, Jr.)2113001
Autumn Trower (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)4110000
Emmie Daniels (#14, 5-6, 3rd, So.)3110000
Ava Meyers (#18, 5-7, 2nd, So.)1111000
Brynna Getz (#5, 5-8, C, So.)0100000
Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Jr.)2010000
Mackenzie Williams (#21, 5-7, 1st, Jr.)4010000
Bella Skibinski (#25, 5-6, 1st, Jr.)2010000

