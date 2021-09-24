Box: Troy Buchanan 9, Fort Osage 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Osage
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|13
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Osage
|0-1
|0-0
|5/5
|9/9
|Troy Buchanan
|13-7
|5-2
|97/97
|61/61
|Fort Osage
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Emmie Daniels (#14, 3rd, Fr.)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sadie Laughlin (#12, OF, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Meyers (#21, OF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, P, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Justus (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
