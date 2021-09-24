 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 9, Fort Osage 5
Box: Troy Buchanan 9, Fort Osage 5

1234567RHE
Fort Osage0100013500
Troy Buchanan00000009131

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Osage0-10-05/59/9
Troy Buchanan13-75-297/9761/61

Fort Osage
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dallis Darnell (#5, 2B, Sr.)4242100
Emmie Daniels (#14, 3rd, Fr.)2220000
Sadie Laughlin (#12, OF, Sr.)0200000
Teryn Brown (#7, OF, So.)3110100
Alivia Daniels (#16, SS, Sr.)3100000
Ava Meyers (#21, OF, Fr.)3100000
Tori Hatton (#25, C, Sr.)4022000
Macie Hunolt (#15, P, So.)4022000
Reagan Berra (#2, OF, Sr.)3011000
Grace Justus (#4, OF, Sr.)3010000

