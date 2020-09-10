Box: Troy Buchanan 9, Francis Howell 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|9
|13
|0
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|7-0
|4-0
|67/10
|21/3
|Francis Howell
|0-6
|0-3
|9/1
|50/7
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Wilson (#8, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Justus (#4, 5-4, OF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
