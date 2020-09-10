 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Troy Buchanan 9, Francis Howell 1
0 comments

Box: Troy Buchanan 9, Francis Howell 1

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234567RHE
Troy Buchanan10520109130
Francis Howell0010000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan7-04-067/1021/3
Francis Howell0-60-39/150/7

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)2310000
Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)3220000
Bella Wilson (#8, 5-6, OF, Sr.)4225100
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)3120000
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)4111100
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)3021100
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)3012000
Reagan Berra (#2, 5-7, OF, Jr.)1010000
Grace Justus (#4, 5-4, OF, Jr.)1010000

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports