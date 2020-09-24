Box: Union 17, St. James 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. James
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|0
|Union
|0
|0
|1
|8
|8
|17
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. James
|1-11
|0-5
|48/4
|156/13
|Union
|2-5
|1-4
|44/4
|79/7
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
