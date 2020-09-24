 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Union 17, St. James 7
0 comments

Box: Union 17, St. James 7

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
St. James20221750
Union001881700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James1-110-548/4156/13
Union2-51-444/479/7

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)3232101
Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)2200000
Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)3111000
Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)1100000
Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)3100000
Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Sr.)2011000

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports