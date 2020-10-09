 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 10, Mehlville 0
12345RHE
Mehlville00000000
Ursuline303221091

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mehlville2-51-032/595/14
Ursuline3-41-252/756/8

Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)2324001
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)3220100
Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)3210100
Maddie Copeland (#16, 2B, So.)1110000
Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)4110100
Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)2103000
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, C, Jr.)3012100
Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)3010000

