Box: Ursuline 10, Mehlville 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mehlville
|2-5
|1-0
|32/5
|95/14
|Ursuline
|3-4
|1-2
|52/7
|56/8
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maddie Copeland (#16, 2B, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
